Dominique Morisseau, Liesl Tommy, More Set for Not Going Back to Normal—Moving Forward Panel

Binta Niambi Brown will host the American Theater Wing discussion.

American Theatre Wing's Network for Emerging Leaders will bring together a panel of Black theatre creators, educators, and leaders for a conversation on anti-Blackness within the industry, the power structures at play, and how to create a more equitable American theatre.

ATW Board Member Binta Niambi Brown will host the 6:30 PM August 6 event, entitled Not Going Back to Normal—Moving Forward. Panelists will include generative artist and cultural dramaturg Amara Brady (‘Skinny & White’ Aren’t Character Traits. In This Paper I’ll Explain.), educator and director Marilyn McCormick (2016 Excellence in Theatre Education Award), playwright Dominique Morisseau (Pipeline, Skeleton Crew), and Tony-nominated director Liesl Tommy (Eclipsed, Respect).

The panelists will share their experiences and perspectives on the ways systemic racism has impacted Black members of the theatre community.

As part of its National COVID-19 Response Effort, the Network for Emerging Leaders provides developing theatre professionals advanced education, networking opportunities, and tools for career advancement within a supportive creative community.

