Donations From Project Sing Out! Lead to $30,000 in Grants to School Theatre Programs in Need

The Educational Theatre Foundation has announced the first 50 recipients of grants from the Thespian Relief Fund, created to address budget cuts and lost revenue to school theatre programs nationwide in the wake of COVID-19.
Initial donations to the fund came from Project Sing Out!, a streamed concert fundraiser conceived and executive produced by Once On This Island Tony nominee Hailey Kilgore. Streamed exclusively by Playbill July 20, the event raised $50,000 to support arts education specifically in low-income communities and communities of color. Watch the event's finale, "Why We Tell the Story" from Once On This Island—featuring all Project Sing Out! participants including original Once On This Island star LaChanze, Frozen and Hercules star Jelani Aladdin, and Be More Chill's George Salazar—above.
The first round includes 40 $500 grants for schools to start or renew a Thespian Troupe and cover lifetime fees for 10 students, as well as 10 $1,000 grants to assist programs negatively impacted by COVID-19 through cancellation of events or loss of projected revenue.
"Thanks to all involved in Project Sing Out! and many other donors who recognize the critical value theatre education has for all students," says ETF President Julie Cohen Theobald. "Support is needed more than ever for schools to sustain their theatre programs through the pandemic."
Take a look at the Thespian Relief Fund Grant Recipients for September:
- W.P. Davidson High School in Mobile, Alabama
- Paul W. Bryant High School in Cottondale, Alabama
- East Valley High School in Mesa, Arizona
- Arizona Agribusiness and Equine Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona
- American Canyon High School in American Canyon, California
- Carlsbad High School in Carlsbad, California
- Rangeview High School in Aurora, Colorado
- McKinley Technology High School in Washington, D.C.
- Lake Worth Community High School in Lake Worth, Florida
- Leto High School in Tampa, Florida
- St. Cloud High School in St. Cloud, Florida
- West Nassau High School in Callahan, Florida
- Newnan High School in Newnan, Georgia
- Rockdale County High School in Conyers, Georgia
- Kipp Atlanta Collegiate in Atlanta, Georgia
- United Township High School in East Moline, Illinois
- Rensselaer Central High School in Rensselaer, Indiana
- Leavenworth High School in Leavenworth, Kansas
- Ottawa High School in Ottawa, Kansas
- Abramson Sci Academy in New Orleans, Louisiana
- George Washington Carver High School in New Orleans, Louisiana
- Harrison Community High School in Harrison, Michigan
- Waconia High School in Waconia, Minnesota
- West Point High School in West Point, Mississippi
- Voorhees High School in Glen Gardner, New Jersey
- Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, New Mexico
- Monroe-Woodbury High School in Central Valley, New York
- The Urban Assembly Bronx Academy of Letters in Bronx, New York
- Kings High School in Kings Mills, Ohio
- U.S. Grant High School in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Governor Mifflin High School in Shillington, Pennsylvania
- Oakland Middle School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee
- James Bowie Middle School in Richmond, Texas
- A+ Academy Secondary in Dallas, Texas
- Cedar Creek High School in Cedar Creek, Texas
- Chavez High School in Houston, Texas
- Northside High School in Houston, Texas
- Wunderlich Intermediate School in Houston, Texas
- Parkersburg South High School in Parkersburg, West Virginia
- Capital High School in Charleston, West Virginia