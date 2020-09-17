Donations From Project Sing Out! Lead to $30,000 in Grants to School Theatre Programs in Need

The streamed concert event from executive producer and Once On This Island Tony nominee Hailey Kilgore took place in July.

The Educational Theatre Foundation has announced the first 50 recipients of grants from the Thespian Relief Fund, created to address budget cuts and lost revenue to school theatre programs nationwide in the wake of COVID-19.

Initial donations to the fund came from Project Sing Out!, a streamed concert fundraiser conceived and executive produced by Once On This Island Tony nominee Hailey Kilgore. Streamed exclusively by Playbill July 20, the event raised $50,000 to support arts education specifically in low-income communities and communities of color. Watch the event's finale, "Why We Tell the Story" from Once On This Island—featuring all Project Sing Out! participants including original Once On This Island star LaChanze, Frozen and Hercules star Jelani Aladdin, and Be More Chill's George Salazar—above.

The first round includes 40 $500 grants for schools to start or renew a Thespian Troupe and cover lifetime fees for 10 students, as well as 10 $1,000 grants to assist programs negatively impacted by COVID-19 through cancellation of events or loss of projected revenue.

"Thanks to all involved in Project Sing Out! and many other donors who recognize the critical value theatre education has for all students," says ETF President Julie Cohen Theobald. "Support is needed more than ever for schools to sustain their theatre programs through the pandemic."

Take a look at the Thespian Relief Fund Grant Recipients for September:

