Donizetti’s 3 Queens, Lucia di Lammermoor, More Set for Next Metropolitan Opera Streaming Lineup

Week 31 of the Nightly Met Streams series celebrates the bel canto composer.

Seven of Donizetti’s bel canto masterpieces comprise the Week 31 lineup for the Metropolitan Opera’s Nightly Met Streams series.

The week begins with Tony winner Mary Zimmerman’s staging of Lucia di Lammermoor, with Anna Netrebko in the title role. Later highlights include all three operas in Donizetti’s “Tudor Trilogy”: Anna Bolena, Maria Stuarda, and Roberto Devereux.

The free streams are available starting at 7:30 PM ET each night at MetOpera.org for 23 hours each. Check out this week's complete schedule below.

October 12: Lucia di Lammermoor

Starring Anna Netrebko, Piotr Beczała, Mariusz Kwiecień, and Ildar Abdrazakov, conducted by Marco Armiliato. Originally broadcast February 7, 2009.

October 13: La Fille du Régiment

Starring Natalie Dessay, Felicity Palmer, Juan Diego Flórez, and Alessandro Corbelli, conducted by Marco Armiliato. Originally broadcast April 26, 2008.

October 14: L’Elisir d’Amore

Starring Pretty Yende, Matthew Polenzani, Davide Luciano, and Ildebrando D'Arcangelo, conducted by Domingo Hindoyan. Originally broadcast February 10, 2018.

October 15: Anna Bolena

Starring Anna Netrebko, Ekaterina Gubanova, Tamara Mumford, Stephen Costello, and Ildar Abdrazakov, conducted by Marco Armiliato. Originally broadcast October 15, 2011.

October 16: Maria Stuarda

Starring Elza van den Heever, Joyce DiDonato, Matthew Polenzani, Joshua Hopkins, and Matthew Rose, conducted by Maurizio Benini. Originally broadcast January 19, 2013.

October 17: Roberto Devereux

Starring Sondra Radvanovsky, Elīna Garanča, Matthew Polenzani, and Mariusz Kwiecień, conducted by Maurizio Benini. Originally broadcast April 16, 2016.