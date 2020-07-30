Donja R. Love and More Launch New Playwriting Workshop for People Living With HIV

Write It Out! marks a partnership with the writer, poet Timothy DuWhite, National Queer Theater, The Lark, Mobilizing Our Brothers Initiative, and the Each-Other Project.

Playwright Donja R. Love will spearhead Write It Out!, a new workshop specifically for writers who are living with HIV. The program hails from National Queer Theater, in partnership with The Lark, Mobilizing Our Brothers Initiative, and the Each-Other Project, with additional support from Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

The inaugural edition will give 10–12 artists the chance to partake in virtual workshops twice a week over 10 weeks and will culminate in an optional virtual showcase of their work with professional actors and directors.

Love, who describes himself as “HIV-Positive and thriving,” will lead as a program instructor. He is the writer of the trilogy The Love* Plays, which explore Black, queer experiences in pivotal moments of African-American history. His play one in two, a semi-autobiographical story about living with HIV, premiered at The New Group last season; a virtual reading took place earlier this year as part of Playbill and Pride Play’s virtual programming.

The team for the inaugural year also includes Black queer poet Timothy DuWhite, who joins as program manager.

“I started writing plays after my diagnosis,” shares Love. “I remembered how healing that was. Then, I started to think about the importance of PLWHIV (people living with HIV) expressing themselves and how art is a powerful medium to do so. Through Write It Out! I hope that all involved, myself included, can shed the shame of being HIV-Positive as we build an artistic community.”

Applications will be accepted August 1–31 and should include a brief bio and writing simple. Virtual workshops will take place September 24–November 19, with the final public showcase set for December 1 (World AIDS Day). For more information, visit NationalQueerTheater.org.