Donja R. Love Announces Write It Out! Prize for Playwrights Living With HIV

The award is funded by Tony and Emmy winner Billy Porter and GLAAD.

Donja R. Love has announced the Write It Out! Prize for playwrights living with HIV. The winner of the inaugural award will receive a cash prize of $5,000 funded by Tony and Emmy winner Billy Porter (Pose, Kinky Boots), an opportunity to work with a professional dramaturg to develop a new work, and a stipend from GLAAD.

“The WIO! Prize was created as a way of using Write It Out! to further center and support people living with HIV. This prize also boldly declares, whether public or not, that there are many amazing playwrights living with HIV in the American theatre who deserve adequate resources to alleviate financial strain so they can focus solely on storytelling,” said Love. Write It Out! was created in 2020 by the one in two playwright for people living with HIV.

All U.S.-based playwrights living with HIV are welcome to submit a full-length play of at least 60 pages and a one-page playwright’s statement (500 words or less). National Queer Theater, The Lark, Mobilizing Our Brothers Initiative, and The Each-Other Project will coordinate the submission process.

The deadline is September 3. To learn more and to apply, visit LetsWriteItOut.com .

In addition, the 10-week Write It Out! workshop is currently accepting applications through August 15. While writers may apply to both the prize and the program, they will only be accepted for one. Both programs prioritize the confidentiality of all applicants.