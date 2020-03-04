Donja R. Love, Griffin Matthews, and Matt Gould Working on New Musical Drive Change

The show will detail the true story behind one of NYC's most lauded food trucks—built by a group of previously incarcerated youth.

Princess Grace Award-winning playwright Donja R. Love, whose play one in two was recently seen Off-Broadway, has teamed up with Witness Uganda creators, married songwriters Matt Gould and Griffin Matthews, to develop a new musical. Titled Drive Change (after the non-for-profit of the same name), the show will detail the true story behind one of New York City's most lauded food trucks—a traveling food hub built from the ground up by a group of previously incarcerated individuals.

In Drive Change, an ambitious group—disillusioned by years of discrimination in the job market due to their earlier incarceration—decide to take the future into their own hands. Working together, they build a food truck, and in the face of adversity and prejudice, turn it into a successful business.

The rights to the story have been secured. Further details about the production will be announced at a later date.

Love's other plays include Fireflies and Sugar in our Wounds, both seen Off-Broadway. Jonathan Larson Grant winner Gould is the composer of Lempicka, previously seen at the Williamstown Theater Festival and which will premiere at La Jolla Playhouse in May. As well as co-writing Witness Uganda and The Family Project with Gould, Matthews is a director and actor who has been seen on Dear White People and The Flight Attendant.

Drive Change was launched in 2013 by Jordyn Lexton and Roy Waterman, as a food truck that would hire and train formerly incarcerated youth. Since then the model has expanded and evolved into a leading non-profit organization that provides an eight-month paid fellowship for 36 fellows annually with business partners in the hospitality industry.

To learn more, visit drivechangenyc.org.