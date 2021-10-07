Donmar Warehouse Reopens October 7 With Love and Other Acts of Violence

By Dan Meyer
Oct 07, 2021
The London venue returns with the play by Cordelia Lynn.
Abigail Weinstock and Tom Mothersdale in Love and Other Acts of Violence Donmar Warehouse

Donmar Warehouse in London is finally reopening its doors October 7 after completing renovations. The first production is Cordelia Lynn’s Love and Other Acts of Violence, with an opening night set for October 14.

The play stars Abigail Weinstock as Her/Baba, Tom Mothersdale as Him/Man, and Richard Katz as Tatte. Lynn’s meditation on relationships follows a young Jewish physicist and an activist poet who meet at a party and fall in love. As society splinters around them, the couple's struggle to survive erupts into violence.

Elayce Ismail directs the production with set and costume design by Basia Bińkowska, lighting design by Joshua Pharo, sound design by Richard Hammarton, movement by Yarit Dor, and casting by Anna Cooper.

This isn’t Donmar’s first staging since the COVID-19 shutdown—a rotating cast performed Nick Payne’s Constellations over the summer at the Vaudeville Theatre in the West End. Following Love and Other Acts of Violence, the London institution will present Tim Price’s new stage adaptation of Ruben Östlund’s film Force Majeure.

