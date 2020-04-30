Donmar Warehouse Will Stream Midnight Your Time, Starring Diana Quick

Artistic Director Michael Longhurst will direct Adam Brace's solo show.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that has closed theatres on both sides of the Atlantic, Donmar Warehouse Artistic Director Michael Longhurst will direct an online production of Adam Brace's Midnight Your Time.

Brideshead Revisited's Diana Quick will star in the production, which will premiere May 13 at 3:30 PM ET on the Donmar Warehouse’s YouTube channel and will be available for viewing for one week.

Originally commissioned by HighTide Theatre and staged by Longhurst in 2011, Midnight Your Time has been reconceived for online broadcast. Quick re-creates the role she originated, and recorded her performance via webcam at her home. The assistant director is Thomas Bailey.

The play is set in 2010 and retired lawyer Judy is stuck at home, looking for ways to occupy herself: with a women’s peace league, with local politics, with her daughter’s life. Each Thursday Judy tries to talk to her daughter online. Judy calls from Islington; her daughter is in Palestine.

In a statement Longhurst said, "I am thrilled to be able to share this remotely rehearsed and filmed version of Adam’s exquisitely crafted portrait of a distanced mother-daughter relationship. I had the great joy of directing Diana Quick a decade ago in this role, written especially for her, and wanted to revive this play as soon as lockdown began. Adam’s prescient presentation of a then-burgeoning method of digital communication is so entirely a part of our lives under lockdown; and its commentary on aging and isolation resonate even more profoundly at this time. It has been a privilege to revisit the role of Judy with Diana—a formidable and funny retired European lawyer, struggling to understand why her refrain of ‘drop us a line and stay safe’ is falling on deaf ears—and a delight to capture her performance in this new medium and in the intimacy of her own home. I am determined that the Donmar continue to tell important stories that offer us connection in this moment when we cannot gather together in our theatre."

The Donmar Warehouse is a charity, and public funding makes up only seven percent of its income.


