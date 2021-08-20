Donny Osmond, Gary Wilmot, Jac Yarrow, More Will Be Part of Pantoland at the Palladium

The five-week run begins in December at the London venue.

Donny Osmond (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat) will play the Wizard of Pantomime in Pantoland at The Palladium, which will open at the West End theatre December 4 for a five-week run through January 9, 2022.

Osmond will be part of a cast that also includes comic Julian Clary, comic and ventriloquist Paul Zerdin, Nigel Havers (Chariots of Fire), Gary Wilmot (Anything Goes), Jac Yarrow (Joseph…), and Sophie Isaacs (Six). The limited engagement will also feature Australian specialty act Flame Oz plus effects from the Twins FX.

Created and directed by Michael Harrison, the production team also includes choreographer Karen Bruce, set designer Ian Westbrook, costume designer Hugh Durrant, lighting designer Ben Cracknell, sound designer Gareth Owen, and composer and orchestrator Gary Hind.

Harrison said in a statement, "Pantoland at The Palladium was originally created for the 2020 season and was sadly cut short due to the tiering system which meant we only played six performances to a reduced capacity of just 1,000 people per performance. However, the reaction to the show was unlike anything any of us had seen before, so the thought of bringing it back as an even bigger and better Christmas extravaganza was too good an idea to resist."

