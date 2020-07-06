Donny Osmond-Led Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat to Stream Again July 10

The Shows Must Go On! series concludes its season with a rebroadcast of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical.

The YouTube channel The Shows Must Go On!, which has aired several free full-length recordings of Andrew Lloyd Webber shows and NBC live musicals, concludes its first season July 10 by once again airing the 1999 filmed staging of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, starring Donny Osmond. The series kicked off with the Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice musical in April.

The stream will be available for 48 hours at 2 PM ET on YouTube. While the stream is free, those who watch are encouraged to donate to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. Proceeds go to The Actors Fund, Acting for Others, Broadway Cares, Actors Benevolent Fund, and more.

Joining Osmond on screen are Maria Friedman as the Narrator, Richard Attenborough as Jacob, and Joan Collins as Mrs. Potiphar.

Directed by David Mallet and original revival director Steven Pimlott, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat was shot at Pinewood Studios using stage elements from the 1991 revival, including Mark Thompson's set and costume design.

Prior to the movie, Osmond had starred in the title role more than 2,000 times, both in Toronto at the Elgin Theatre and throughout North America on tour.

The film cast also includes Ian McNeice, Robert Torti, Christopher Biggins, Alex Jennings, Nicolas Colicos, Jeff Blumenkrantz, David J. Higgins, Shaun Henson, Patrick Clancy, Martin Callaghan, Sebastien Torkia, Michael Small, Peter Challis, Nick Holmes, Gerry McIntyre, and Amanda Courtney Davies.

The Shows Must Go On! will return in mid-August with a new slate of musicals. Additional past titles have included The Phantom of the Opera and its sequel Love Never Dies, Jesus Christ Superstar, and Cats, as well as NBC’s live presentations of The Sound of Music, The Wiz, and Hairspray.

