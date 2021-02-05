Double Record, Purple Vinyl Set of The Color Purple Broadway Revival Cast Recording Arrives February 5

The Grammy-winning album of the 2015 production features Cynthia Erivo, Jennifer Hudson, and Danielle Brooks.

Broadway Records releases a two-LP set of the Grammy-winning cast recording for the Tony-winning revival of The Color Purple February 5. The limited edition purple vinyl set is available at PlaybillStore.com.

Featuring the talents of Tony winner Cynthia Erivo, Grammy winner Jennifer Hudson, and Orange Is the New Black's Danielle Brooks, the recording includes an album insert with photos from the Broadway production, a gatefold cover with show artwork, full billing, track list, album notes, and additional production photos.

Directed by Tony winner John Doyle, the production also featured Isaiah Johnson as Mister, Tony nominee Joaquina Kalukango as Nettie, and Kyle Scatliffe as Harpo with Phoenix Best, Dwayne Clark, Lawrence Clayton, Carrie Compere, Patrice Covington, Adrianna Hicks, Bre Jackson, Grasan Kingsberry, Kevyn Morrow, Ken Robinson, Antoine L. Smith, Carla R. Stewart, Akron Watson, and Rema Webb.

Based on Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and the Warner Bros./Amblin Entertainment motion picture, The Color Purple was adapted for the stage by Pulitzer Prize and Tony winner Marsha Norman, with music and lyrics by Grammy winners Brenda Russell, Allee Willis, and Stephen Bray.

The revival received 2016 Tony Awards for Best Revival of a Musical and Best Actress in a Musical for Erivo’s performance as Celie, as well as nominations for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical (Brooks) and Best Direction (Doyle). The Color Purple also won the 2017 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

(Updated February 5, 2021)