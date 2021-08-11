Doug Wright, Michael R. Jackson, and Kelli O’Hara to Be Honored by Provincetown Theater

By Dan Meyer
Aug 11, 2021
 
The gala event will take place August 14 in Massachusetts.
Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner Doug Wright, Pulitzer Prize winner Michael R. Jackson, and Tony winner Kelli O’Hara will be honored by Provincetown Theater at a special gala August 14.

Wright (I Am My Own Wife) will receive the Provincetown American Playwright Award, with Jackson (A Strange Loop) and O’Hara (The King and I) receiving the inaugural Provincetown Theater Trailblazer Award and Provincetown Theater Icon Award, respectively.

The intimate celebration will take place at the Mary Heaton Vorse House, hosted by Ken Fulk and Kurt Wootton. Click here for tickets.

In addition to the gala, O’Hara will make her Provincetown concert debut August 15 in Mark Cortale’s Broadway @ Town Hall concert series, hosted and music directed by Seth Rudetsky. The concert will help raise funds for Sandy Hook Promise. For tickets, click here.

Production Photos: A Strange Loop at Playwrights Horizons

Production Photos: A Strange Loop at Playwrights Horizons

10 PHOTOS
A_Strange_Loop_Playwrights_Horizons_Production_Photos_2019_HR
James Jackson, Jr., John-Michael Lyles, Jason Veasey, Larry Owens, Antwayn Hopper, John-Andrew Morrison, and L Morgan Lee Joan Marcus
A_Strange_Loop_Playwrights_Horizons_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Jason Veasey and Larry Owens Joan Marcus
A_Strange_Loop_Playwrights_Horizons_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Larry Owens, Antwayn Hopper, and cast of A Strange Loop Joan Marcus
A_Strange_Loop_Playwrights_Horizons_Production_Photos_2019_HR
James Jackson, Jr., John-Michael Lyles, Jason Veasey, Larry Owens, Antwayn Hopper, John-Andrew Morrison, and L Morgan Lee Joan Marcus
A_Strange_Loop_Playwrights_Horizons_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Larry Owens and cast of A Strange Loop Joan Marcus
A_Strange_Loop_Playwrights_Horizons_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Antwayn Hopper and Larry Owens Joan Marcus
A_Strange_Loop_Playwrights_Horizons_Production_Photos_2019_HR
James Jackson, Jr., Larry Owens, L Morgan Lee, and Antwayn Hopper Joan Marcus
A_Strange_Loop_Playwrights_Horizons_Production_Photos_2019_HR
John-Andrew Morrison and Larry Owens Joan Marcus
A_Strange_Loop_Playwrights_Horizons_Production_Photos_2019_HR
John-Andrew Morrison, L Morgan Lee, John-Michael Lyles, Jason Veasey, Larry Owens, Antwayn Hopper, and James Jackson, Jr. Joan Marcus
A_Strange_Loop_Playwrights_Horizons_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Larry Owens and cast of A Strange Loop Joan Marcus
