Douglas Carter Beane Pens New Book for Babes in Arms

Beane will also direct the classic Rodgers and Hart musical for the Forestburgh Playhouse.

Douglas Carter Beane is putting on a show with Forestburgh Playhouse. The Catskills summer theatre, celebrating its 75th anniversary, will present the classic Rodgers and Hart musical with a reimagined book by the Tony-nominated writer August 24–September 5.

The cast will feature Eric Siegle, Aliza Ciara, Liat Shuflita, Tia Karaplis, Jeffrey Marc Alkins, GraceAnn Kontak, Joseph Monseur, Dan Kelly, Logan Schmucker, and M.L. Catwell.

Beane will also direct the production, with choreography by Ellenore Scott and arrangements and orchestrations by Andy Einhorn and Mike Brun. Musical direction is by T.C. Kincer.

The musical premiered on Broadway in 1937, but has never been revived. The 1939 MGM film adaptation starring Judy Garland and Mickey Rooney reworked the plot and contained only two songs from the original score.

“One of the greatest scores ever written for a musical? One of the all-time iconic premises of the Broadway theatre—‘I have a barn, let’s put on a show!’? A super cute, multi-talented Swiss Army knife cast that acts, dances, sings, and plays instruments? It’s just what I want to do in this world of 'no' and meanness," said Beane. "Some good old American optimism and wise-ass jokes.”

Beane was Tony-nominated for his books for the musicals Sister Act, Xanadu, Lysistrata Jones, and Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella, as well as his play The Little Dog Laughed. His newest work, Fairycakes, premieres October 14 at Greenwich House Theater in downtown NYC, starring Mo Rocca, Jackie Hoffman, and Ann Harada.

Visit FBPlayhouse.org for more information.