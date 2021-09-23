Douglas Lyons’ Chicken & Biscuits Begins Previews on Broadway September 23

toggle menu
toggle search form
Broadway News   Douglas Lyons’ Chicken & Biscuits Begins Previews on Broadway September 23
By Dan Meyer
Sep 23, 2021
Buy Tickets to Chicken & Biscuits
 
The play stars Norm Lewis, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Michael Urie, and more.

It’s time to dig in. Douglas Lyons’ family comedy Chicken & Biscuits begins previews September 23 at Broadway's Circle in the Square Theatre. Opening night is scheduled for October 10.

The production stars Norm Lewis as Reginald Mabry, Michael Urie as Logan Leibowitz, Cleo King as Baneatta Mabry, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Brianna Jenkins, and Devere Rogers as Kenny Mabry. Reprising their roles from the play’s world premiere are Ebony Marshall-Oliver as Beverly Jenkins, Aigner Mizzelle as La'trice Franklin, and Alana Raquel Bowers as Simone Mabry. Serving as understudies are Dean Acree, Jennifer Fouché, Michael Genet, Miles G Jackson, and Camille Upshaw.

Chicken and Biscuits_Broadway_Creative Team Portraits_2021_HR
Leah Michalos, E. Clayton Cornelious, Douglas Lyons, Zhailon Levingston, Pamela Ross, and Hunter Arnold Emilio Madrid

Directed by Zhailon Livingston (the youngest Black auteur in Broadway history), Chicken & Biscuits features scenic design by Lawrence E. Moten III, costumes by Dede Ayite, lighting by Adam Honoré, and sound design by Twi McCallum with casting by Erica A. Hart and production stage management by lark hackshaw.

The play debuted February 28, 2020, at Queens Theatre, but the engagement was cut short due to the pandemic. This production marks 18 Broadway debuts among the company, creative, and producing team, including playwright Lyons.

Chicken & Biscuits follows the Jenkins family as they come together to celebrate the life of their father. Eldest daughter, Baneatta, wants everything to be perfect. Self-proclaimed favorite daughter, Beverly, would rather honor her daddy by dressing to show off. Teenage granddaughter, La’trice, can’t mind her own business. Plus, there’s grandson Kenny and his Jewish boyfriend Logan. Then, everything starts to unravel when a family secret shows up at the funeral.

The show is produced by Hunter Arnold, Pamela Ross, E. Clayton Cornelious, and Leah Michalos.

See the Cast and Creative Team of Chicken & Biscuit Meet the Press

See the Cast and Creative Team of Chicken & Biscuit Meet the Press

25 PHOTOS
Chicken & Biscuits_Broadway_Press Day_2021_HR
Douglas Lyons Jenny Anderson
Chicken & Biscuits_Broadway_Press Day_2021_HR
Zhailon Levingston and Douglas Lyons Jenny Anderson
Chicken & Biscuits_Broadway_Press Day_2021_HR
Zhailon Levingston and Douglas Lyons Jenny Anderson
Chicken & Biscuits_Broadway_Press Day_2021_HR
Douglas Lyons and Norm Lewis Jenny Anderson
Chicken & Biscuits_Broadway_Press Day_2021_HR
Norm Lewis Jenny Anderson
Chicken & Biscuits_Broadway_Press Day_2021_HR
Zhailon LevingstoN Jenny Anderson
Chicken & Biscuits_Broadway_Press Day_2021_HR
Aigner Mizzelle Jenny Anderson
Chicken & Biscuits_Broadway_Press Day_2021_HR
Alana Raquel Bowers Jenny Anderson
Chicken & Biscuits_Broadway_Press Day_2021_HR
Cleo King Jenny Anderson
Chicken & Biscuits_Broadway_Press Day_2021_HR
Devere Rogers Jenny Anderson
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.