Douglas Lyons’ Chicken & Biscuits Begins Previews on Broadway September 23

The play stars Norm Lewis, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Michael Urie, and more.

It’s time to dig in. Douglas Lyons’ family comedy Chicken & Biscuits begins previews September 23 at Broadway's Circle in the Square Theatre. Opening night is scheduled for October 10.

The production stars Norm Lewis as Reginald Mabry, Michael Urie as Logan Leibowitz, Cleo King as Baneatta Mabry, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Brianna Jenkins, and Devere Rogers as Kenny Mabry. Reprising their roles from the play’s world premiere are Ebony Marshall-Oliver as Beverly Jenkins, Aigner Mizzelle as La'trice Franklin, and Alana Raquel Bowers as Simone Mabry. Serving as understudies are Dean Acree, Jennifer Fouché, Michael Genet, Miles G Jackson, and Camille Upshaw.

Directed by Zhailon Livingston (the youngest Black auteur in Broadway history), Chicken & Biscuits features scenic design by Lawrence E. Moten III, costumes by Dede Ayite, lighting by Adam Honoré, and sound design by Twi McCallum with casting by Erica A. Hart and production stage management by lark hackshaw.

The play debuted February 28, 2020, at Queens Theatre, but the engagement was cut short due to the pandemic. This production marks 18 Broadway debuts among the company, creative, and producing team, including playwright Lyons.

Chicken & Biscuits follows the Jenkins family as they come together to celebrate the life of their father. Eldest daughter, Baneatta, wants everything to be perfect. Self-proclaimed favorite daughter, Beverly, would rather honor her daddy by dressing to show off. Teenage granddaughter, La’trice, can’t mind her own business. Plus, there’s grandson Kenny and his Jewish boyfriend Logan. Then, everything starts to unravel when a family secret shows up at the funeral.

The show is produced by Hunter Arnold, Pamela Ross, E. Clayton Cornelious, and Leah Michalos.

