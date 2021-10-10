Douglas Lyons’ Chicken & Biscuits Opens on Broadway October 10

Broadway News   Douglas Lyons' Chicken & Biscuits Opens on Broadway October 10
By Dan Meyer
Oct 10, 2021
Buy Tickets to Chicken & Biscuits
 
The play stars Cleo King, Norm Lewis, Michael Urie, and more.
Cleo King and cast in <i>Chicken &amp; Biscuits</i>
Cleo King and cast in Chicken & Biscuits

It’s time to dig in. Douglas Lyons’ family comedy Chicken & Biscuits opens October 10 at Broadway's Circle in the Square Theatre. Previews began September 23.

The production stars Norm Lewis as Reginald Mabry, Michael Urie as Logan Leibowitz, Cleo King as Baneatta Mabry, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Brianna Jenkins, and Devere Rogers as Kenny Mabry. Reprising their roles from the play’s world premiere are Ebony Marshall-Oliver as Beverly Jenkins, Aigner Mizzelle as La'trice Franklin, and Alana Raquel Bowers as Simone Mabry. Serving as understudies are Dean Acree, Jennifer Fouché, Michael Genet, Miles G Jackson, and Camille Upshaw.

Ebony Marshall-Oliver, Michael Urie, Devere Rogers, and Cleo King in <i>Chicken &amp; Biscuits</i>
Ebony Marshall-Oliver, Michael Urie, Devere Rogers, and Cleo King in Chicken & Biscuits

Directed by Zhailon Livingston (the youngest Black auteur in Broadway history), Chicken & Biscuits features scenic design by Lawrence E. Moten III, costumes by Dede Ayite, lighting by Adam Honoré, sound design by Twi McCallum, and wig, hair, and makeup design by Nikiya Mathis with casting by Erica A. Hart and stage management by lark hackshaw.

WATCH: What to Expect From Douglas Lyons' Chicken and Biscuits

The play debuted February 28, 2020, at Queens Theatre, but the engagement was cut short due to the pandemic. This production marks 18 Broadway debuts among the company, creative, and producing team, including playwright Lyons.

Chicken & Biscuits follows the Jenkins family as they come together to celebrate the life of their father. Eldest daughter, Baneatta, wants everything to be perfect. Self-proclaimed favorite daughter, Beverly, would rather honor her daddy by dressing to show off. Teenage granddaughter, La’trice, can’t mind her own business. Plus, there’s grandson Kenny and his Jewish boyfriend Logan. Then, everything starts to unravel when a family secret shows up at the funeral.

The show is produced by Pamela Ross, Hunter Arnold, Leah Michalos, Kayla Greenspan, Mapleseed Productions, Curt Cronin, John Joseph, John Paterakis, and Invisible Wall Productions/Blaine Hopkins. Married stars Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas boarded the producing team shortly after Chicken & Biscuits began previews.

Check Out Photos of Douglas Lyons’ Chicken & Biscuits on Broadway

Check Out Photos of Douglas Lyons' Chicken & Biscuits on Broadway

17 PHOTOS
Norm Lewis and Cleo King in <i>Chicken &amp; Biscuits</i>
Norm Lewis and Cleo King in Chicken & Biscuits Emilio Madrid
Michael Urie and Devere Rogers in <i>Chicken &amp; Biscuits</i>
Michael Urie and Devere Rogers in Chicken & Biscuits Emilio Madrid
Aigner Mizzelle, Ebony Marshall-Oliver, and Alana Raquel Bowers  in <i>Chicken &amp; Biscuits</i>
Aigner Mizzelle, Ebony Marshall-Oliver, and Alana Raquel Bowers  in Chicken & Biscuits Emilio Madrid
Ebony Marshall-Oliver, Michael Urie, Devere Rogers, and Cleo King in <i>Chicken &amp; Biscuits</i>
Ebony Marshall-Oliver, Michael Urie, Devere Rogers, and Cleo King in Chicken & Biscuits Emilio Madrid
Ebony Marshall-Oliver, Michael Urie, and Devere Rogers in <i>Chicken &amp; Biscuits</i>
Ebony Marshall-Oliver, Michael Urie, and Devere Rogers in Chicken & Biscuits Emilio Madrid
Alana Raquel Bowers and Aigner Mizzelle in <i>Chicken &amp; Biscuits</i>
Alana Raquel Bowers and Aigner Mizzelle in Chicken & Biscuits Emilio Madrid
in <i>Chicken &amp; Biscuits</i>
Ebony Marshall-Oliver, Michael Urie, and Aigner Mizzelle in Chicken & Biscuits Emilio Madrid
in <i>Chicken &amp; Biscuits</i>
Cast in Chicken & Biscuits Emilio Madrid
in <i>Chicken &amp; Biscuits</i>
Cast in Chicken & Biscuits Emilio Madrid
in <i>Chicken &amp; Biscuits</i>
Norm Lewis and cast in Chicken & Biscuits Emilio Madrid
