Douglas Lyons’ Chicken & Biscuits Opens on Broadway October 10

The play stars Cleo King, Norm Lewis, Michael Urie, and more.

It’s time to dig in. Douglas Lyons’ family comedy Chicken & Biscuits opens October 10 at Broadway's Circle in the Square Theatre. Previews began September 23.

The production stars Norm Lewis as Reginald Mabry, Michael Urie as Logan Leibowitz, Cleo King as Baneatta Mabry, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Brianna Jenkins, and Devere Rogers as Kenny Mabry. Reprising their roles from the play’s world premiere are Ebony Marshall-Oliver as Beverly Jenkins, Aigner Mizzelle as La'trice Franklin, and Alana Raquel Bowers as Simone Mabry. Serving as understudies are Dean Acree, Jennifer Fouché, Michael Genet, Miles G Jackson, and Camille Upshaw.

Directed by Zhailon Livingston (the youngest Black auteur in Broadway history), Chicken & Biscuits features scenic design by Lawrence E. Moten III, costumes by Dede Ayite, lighting by Adam Honoré, sound design by Twi McCallum, and wig, hair, and makeup design by Nikiya Mathis with casting by Erica A. Hart and stage management by lark hackshaw.

The play debuted February 28, 2020, at Queens Theatre, but the engagement was cut short due to the pandemic. This production marks 18 Broadway debuts among the company, creative, and producing team, including playwright Lyons.

Chicken & Biscuits follows the Jenkins family as they come together to celebrate the life of their father. Eldest daughter, Baneatta, wants everything to be perfect. Self-proclaimed favorite daughter, Beverly, would rather honor her daddy by dressing to show off. Teenage granddaughter, La’trice, can’t mind her own business. Plus, there’s grandson Kenny and his Jewish boyfriend Logan. Then, everything starts to unravel when a family secret shows up at the funeral.

The show is produced by Pamela Ross, Hunter Arnold, Leah Michalos, Kayla Greenspan, Mapleseed Productions, Curt Cronin, John Joseph, John Paterakis, and Invisible Wall Productions/Blaine Hopkins. Married stars Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas boarded the producing team shortly after Chicken & Biscuits began previews.

