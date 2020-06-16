Douglas Lyons Launches Next Wave Initiative to Amplify Future Black Voices in American Theatre

The initiative will fund scholarships, awards, grants, and more through #BlackLivesMatters-inspired merchandise.

Douglas Lyons (Beautiful—The Carole King Musical, Beau) has launched The Next Wave Initiative, a developmental branch of The Directors Company committed to amplifying future Black voices in the American theatre.

All of the proceeds from the initiative, which sells #BlackLivesMatters-inspired merchandise, will fund its scholarships, awards, grants, outreach programs, and operational costs.

NWI's initial scholarships include The Lorraine Hansberry Writing Scholarship, The Spike Lee Directing Scholarship, The Hattie McDaniel Acting Scholarship, and The Alvin Ailey Dance Scholarship. Developmental and outreach programs include The First Burp Grant and The James Baldwin Group.

Lyons says, "Our nation is currently mourning, while simultaneously healing itself. In times like these I always look towards a solution, a way to pave a path towards America's future. The Next Wave Initiative allows the conversations around 'Broadway equality' to become action. This program will fight to erase the ugliness of our past, while investing in the future of our profession.”

Among Lyons' works are Beau, Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical, and Chicken and Biscuits.

Support The New Wave Initiative by clicking here.

READ: Black Lives Matter Resources 101