Downtown Favorites Is This a Room and Dana H. Will Play Broadway in Repertory

Following Vineyard Theatre runs, Emily Davis and Deirdre O’Connell will reprise their performances at the Lyceum Theatre.

Two shows from the 2019–2020 Off-Broadway season will make their Broadway premires this fall. Tina Satter’s thriller Is This A Room will begin previews September 24 and open October 11 with Lucas Hnath’s solo show Dana H. beginning October 1 and opening October 17. The two will run in repertory at the Lyceum Theatre.

Reprising their roles from the Vineyard Theatre productions are Emily Davis (making her Broadway debut) in Is This A Room as Reality Winner, the subject of an intense FBI investigation, and Deidre O’Connell in Dana H., playing Hnath’s mother as she recounts a terrifying kidnapping experience. Both pieces are derived from the transcripts of real-life experiences.

Satter will direct Is This A Room and Les Waters will helm Dana H., with Dori Berinstein, Sally Horchow, and Matt Ross serving as producers for both shows. Additional casting for the former and full design teams for both will be announced later.

Following a brief premiere run at NYC's The Kitchen, Is This A Room played the Vineyard in fall 2019 and a subsequent encore engagement. Satter and Davis earned Obie Awards for the show, and the production earned a Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatrical Experience.

Dana H.—also an Obie and Drama Desk winner—had previously been scheduled for a return engagement at the Vineyard this fall (ticketholders and Vineyard members will have priority access to tickets for the Broadway run—details to come). The show is adapted from interviews with Dana Higginbotham conducted by Steve Cosson. It had its world premiere at the Kirk Douglas Theatre at Los Angeles' Center Theatre Group, followed by a production at Chicago's Goodman Theatre.

