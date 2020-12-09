Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical Special, Starring Matthew Morrison, Airs on NBC December 9

By Dan Meyer
Dec 09, 2020
 
Denis O’Hare, Booboo Stewart, and Amelia Minto co-star in the holiday presentation.

Tony nominee Matthew Morrison goes green this holiday season; the Broadway alum stars in Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical on NBC December 9 at 8 PM ET. Check out the star chatting with Playbill above—including his approach to the holiday favorite and what audiences can expect to see.

The musical, which had previously been seen on Broadway in 2006 and 2007, features a book and lyrics by Tim Mason and music by Mel Marvin. The production toured regionally following its Main Stem premiere and returned to NYC to play Madison Square Garden.

Joining Morrison on stage are Tony winner Denis O’Hare as adult Max (The Grinch’s faithful dog), Booboo Stewart as young Max, and Amelia Minto as Cindy-Lou Who.

“While the pandemic presents some challenges in bringing the stage musical to life, we are putting together a really special show with some crazy, fun, imaginative things going on,” said Morrison on The Today Show November 10. The musical was filmed at the Troubadour Theatre in London.

Julia Knowles directs the TV special, based on Max Webster's staging, with additional script material Simon Nye and sets by Peter Bingemann.

The Grinch follows in the footsteps of NBC's live presentations of The Sound of Music, Peter Pan, The Wiz, Hairspray, and the Emmy-winning Jesus Christ Superstar.

Take a Look at Photos at Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical Starring Matthew Morrison

