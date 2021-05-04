Drag Race Alum Jan to Star in Drive-In Screening-Meets-Punk Concert Jannifer’s Body

The presentation at Radial Park marks The Neon Coven’s first offering in its “Come On Out” series.

Radial Park at Halletts Point Play will welcome queer theatre collective The Neon Coven as part of the group's “Come On Out” Summer Performance Series. The lineup begins June 3 at the Queens venue with a drive-in screening and live performance hybrid presentation of Jennifer’s Body.

RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Jan (née Jan Sport) will headline the one-night-only event, which will intercut the 2009 cult favorite with live renditions of emo-punk hits of that era (think Avril Lavigne, Panic! at the Disco, Kesha) and original music by Kelly McIntyre and Andrew Barret Cox.

McIntyre will also appear in the production with fellow performers Tony Lawrence Clements, Mark Mauriello, Jada Temple, and Ryan Gregory Thurman.

READ: Charity Angél Dawson, Nick Rashad Burroughs, More to Lead 'Cinemersive' Blues Brothers Film Screening at Radial Park

Additional “Come On Out” programming will be revealed later. Shira Milikowsky will direct all productions in the series, with Carla Troconis serving as managing producer. The Neon Coven, co-founded by Cox, Mauriello, and Milikowsky, is also behind the immersive club musical OSCAR at The Crown, which premiered at Brooklyn’s 3 Dollar Bill in 2019.

As with previous Radial Park presentations, attendees can reserve socially distanced picnic tables or spots for vehicles. Tickets, including a VIP package, are available at TheNeonCoven.com.

