Drag Race Alum Jan to Star in Drive-In Screening-Meets-Punk Concert Jannifer’s Body

toggle menu
toggle search form
Off-Broadway News   Drag Race Alum Jan to Star in Drive-In Screening-Meets-Punk Concert Jannifer’s Body
By Ryan McPhee
May 04, 2021
 
The presentation at Radial Park marks The Neon Coven’s first offering in its “Come On Out” series.

Radial Park at Halletts Point Play will welcome queer theatre collective The Neon Coven as part of the group's “Come On Out” Summer Performance Series. The lineup begins June 3 at the Queens venue with a drive-in screening and live performance hybrid presentation of Jennifer’s Body.

RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Jan (née Jan Sport) will headline the one-night-only event, which will intercut the 2009 cult favorite with live renditions of emo-punk hits of that era (think Avril Lavigne, Panic! at the Disco, Kesha) and original music by Kelly McIntyre and Andrew Barret Cox.

The Neon Coven&#39;s <i>OSCAR at The Crown</i>
The Neon Coven's OSCAR at The Crown Santiago Felipe

McIntyre will also appear in the production with fellow performers Tony Lawrence Clements, Mark Mauriello, Jada Temple, and Ryan Gregory Thurman.

READ: Charity Angél Dawson, Nick Rashad Burroughs, More to Lead 'Cinemersive' Blues Brothers Film Screening at Radial Park

Additional “Come On Out” programming will be revealed later. Shira Milikowsky will direct all productions in the series, with Carla Troconis serving as managing producer. The Neon Coven, co-founded by Cox, Mauriello, and Milikowsky, is also behind the immersive club musical OSCAR at The Crown, which premiered at Brooklyn’s 3 Dollar Bill in 2019.

As with previous Radial Park presentations, attendees can reserve socially distanced picnic tables or spots for vehicles. Tickets, including a VIP package, are available at TheNeonCoven.com.

Photos: Oscar at the Crown Off-Broadway

Photos: Oscar at the Crown Off-Broadway

8 PHOTOS
Oscar_at_the_Crown_3_Dollar_Bill_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Mark Mauriello Ted Alcorn
Oscar_at_the_Crown_3_Dollar_Bill_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Kayla Brock Ted Alcorn
Oscar_at_the_Crown_3_Dollar_Bill_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Mark Mauriello, Brandon Looney, Zofia Weretka, and Kerri George Ted Alcorn
Oscar_at_the_Crown_3_Dollar_Bill_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Brandon Looney, Michelle Geosits, and Jada Temple Ted Alcorn
Oscar_at_the_Crown_3_Dollar_Bill_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Samara Cohen Ted Alcorn
Oscar_at_the_Crown_3_Dollar_Bill_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Kerri George Ted Alcorn
Oscar_at_the_Crown_3_Dollar_Bill_Production_Photos_2019_HR
David Merino Ted Alcorn
Oscar_at_the_Crown_3_Dollar_Bill_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Cast Ted Alcorn
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
COVID Reopenings
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.