Drag Race's Alaska, Lea DeLaria, More Cast in Pasadena Playhouse's Head Over Heels

The Broadway production has been re-imagined by Jenny Koons and Sam Pinkleton.

Initial casting has been announced for Pasadena Playhouse's upcoming production of the 2018 Broadway musical Head Over Heels, which features the music of The Go-Go's and will play the California venue November 9–December 12.

Heading the cast will be Alaska 5000 (RuPaul’s Drag Race) as Queen Gynecia, Lea DeLaria (Orange Is the New Black, On the Town) as King Basilius, Yurel Echezarreta (Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story) as The Player, Tiffany Mann (Be More Chill) as Pamela, George Salazar (Little Shop of Horrors, Be More Chill) as Musidorus, Emily Skeggs (Fun Home) as Mopsa, and Shanice Williams (NBC’s The Wiz Live!) as Philoclea.

The Pasadena Playhouse has been transformed for the upcoming production, directed, choreographed, and conceived by Jenny Koons and Sam Pinkleton. The 90-minute, intermission-free staging will see actors performing throughout the converted theatre; every seat (or spot on the dance floor) will have a unique vantage point.

READ: Pasadena Playhouse Will Stage Freestyle Love Supreme, Re-Imagined Head Over Heels, More in New Season

Head Over Heels, based on Sir Philip Sidney's The Arcadia, was conceived by and features an original book by Jeff Whitty, adapted by James Magruder.

The production will also have music direction by Kris Kukul, scenic design by David Meyer, costumes by Hahnji Jang, lighting by Stacey Derosier, sound design by Danny Erdberg and Ursula Kwong Brown, casting by Ryan Tymensky of The Telsey Office, and stage management by Sara Sahin.

Directed by Michael Mayer, the orginal production of Head Over Heels officially opened July 26, 2018, at Broadway's Hudson Theatre, playing 37 previews and 188 regular performances before closing January 6, 2019.

Attendees will be required to be fully vaccinated and wear masks when entering the theatre. Visit PasadenaPlayhouse.org.

