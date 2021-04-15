Drag Superstar Alyssa Edwards Sashays Her Way to the West End With Alyssa, Memoirs of a Queen!

Take a look at the trailer for the drag spectacular—and yes, there are tongue pops.

RuPaul's Drag Race Star Alyssa Edwards will be taking the world premiere of her drag spectacular, Alyssa, Memoirs of a Queen!, to the Vaudeville Theatre in London's West End. The eight-performance run is set for June 7–13. The autobiographical extravaganza promises iconic costumes and phenomenal dancers, and of course, trademark Alyssa Edwards high kicks and tongue pops. Alyssa Edwards is the drag name of choreographer and performer Justin Dwayne Lee Johnson. He appeared on Season 5 of RuPaul's Drag Race, then again on Season 2 of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars. His popularity led to a 10-episode docuseries on Netflix, Dancing Queen, about his life in Mesquite, Texas, where he owns and teaches at Beyond Belief Dance Company. Alyssa, Memoirs of a Queen! is written by Brad Loekle and directed by Spencer Noll, with design by Libby Todd and lighting design by Gillian Tan. It is produced by James Quaife and Robin Rayner of New Frame Productions. Break a leg, Alyssa, and don't f**k it up.