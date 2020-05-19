Drama Desk Awards to Present Late Harold Prince With Inaugural Namesake Lifetime Achievement Honor

The 65th annual ceremony will take place remotely May 31.

Beginning with the 2020 ceremony, the Drama Desk Awards will honor the memory of Harold Prince with the presentation of the Harold Prince Award, recognizing an individual for a lifetime achievement of outstanding contributions to the theatre. The director-producer will posthumously receive the inaugural, namesake honor.

As previously announced, the 65th annual ceremony will take place May 31. Rather than the usual Town Hall gathering, this year's event will take place remotely on NY1 in a televised special due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Hal" Prince earned 10 Drama Desk Awards over the course of his career, in addition to 21 Tony Awards. His stamp on the American theatre includes the original stagings of Evita, The Phantom of the Opera, Sweeney Todd, Follies, Company, and A Little Night Music—each of which earned him Drama Desks. He died July 31, 2019, at the age of 91.

“It is nearly impossible to overstate Hal Prince’s contributions to the theatre community, both onstage and off,” Drama Desk Co-Presidents Charles Wright and David Barbour said in a joint statement. “Through countless productions over the course of his life, Mr. Prince’s legacy is reflected every day on Broadway and beyond, and we are thrilled to honor that legacy with the establishment of The Harold Prince Award.”