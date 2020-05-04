Drama League Directors Project Welcomes New Class of Fellows

Eleven directors have been selected for the 2020 fellowships and residencies offered by the organization.

The Drama League has announced the 11 directors chosen for its fellowships and residencies that make up The 2020 Directors Project. The program has helped launch the careers of a number of industry names, including Tony winners Rachel Chavkin, Sam Gold, Pam MacKinnon, and Diane Paulus.

The four New York directing fellows are Cristina Angeles, Signe V. Harriday, Taylor Haven Holt, and Cait Robinson. Desdemona Chiang is the TV/film directing fellow and Emma Rosa Went is the classical directing fellow. The Beatrice Terry Residency has been awarded to Rachel Gita Karp; Steven Sapp has been named the Impact director-in-residence in partnership with LaGuardia Performing Arts Center; and Mohammad Aghebati, Larissa Lury, and Travis Lee Russ have been named the Next Stage resident directors.

In addition to the 2020 fellows, Tatyana-Marie Carlo has been named the 2021 Public Works Directing Fellow, in partnership with Dallas Theater Center; Christian Ávila, Jasmine B. Gunter, and Nicholas Polonio have been named the 2021 Hangar Directing Fellows, in partnership with the Hangar Theater; and Rachel Dickstein, with the ensemble Ripe Time, has been named the 2021 Impact director-in-residence, in partnership with LaGuardia Performing Arts Center. Dallas Theater Center and the Hangar Theater previously announced the cancellation of their summer productions due to the pandemic; consequently, the fellows will join the companies when the seasons resume in 2021.

New York Stage & Film has also canceled its summer season; therefore, the Leo Shull Musical Directing Fellowship, hosted by The Drama League there, will resume as programming returns.

Learn more about the fellows by visiting DramaLeague.org.