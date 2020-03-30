Drama League Launches Ghost Light Campaign to Help Directors During COVID-19 Pandemic

The organization has also launched a survey to further determine the impact the shutdown has had on the industry.

The Drama League has launched the Ghost Light campaign to fundraise for the Directors Emergency Relief Fund. For every dollar raised, 25 cents will be allocated to DERF, which will provide rapid micro-grants directly to directors impacted by lost income during the COVID-19 crisis.

The application process and details will be announced in mid-April. In the meantime, theatre patrons who want to help out can donate through the league’s website .

“In this moment of crisis, our true colors must show we are here for our community,” said Executive Director Bevin Ross. “With over 100 years of service to the field, we must provide immediate support for stage directors and plan for a future where audiences return to the theatre.”

In addition, The Drama League will conduct the Stage Directors COVID-19 Impact Survey to get a detailed look at how the mass gathering ban and theatre shutdown have affected the industry. All stage directors—directly affected or not—are invited to fill out the survey online . The results will be shared with support services to find solutions to lost income and job opportunities.

While the theatres are closed, the League has kept its doors open to shift existing programming to digital platforms and create new opportunities that will be unveiled throughout April.