Drama League Opens Applications for Directors Emergency Relief Fund

The initiative supports stage directors facing income loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Drama League has opened applications for the Directors Emergency Relief Fund, which offers stage directors relief grants of up to $599 due to the loss of income during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“To us, we interpret ‘home’ as a place they can find respite, support, shelter, and care," said Artistic Director Gabriel Stelian-Shanks. “Providing these essential services is a task our staff and board are eager to provide to the community as we face and conquer this pandemic.”

Eligibility requirements and application materials are available at DramaLeague.org.

On March 30, the Drama League organization launched the Ghost Light campaign to fundraise for DERF. The organization also began its Stage Directors COVID-19 Impact Survey to get a detailed look at how the mass gathering ban and theatre shutdown have affected the industry.

While the theatres are closed, the League has kept its doors open by shifting existing programming to digital platforms, including two new online series.

