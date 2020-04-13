Drama League Opens Applications for Directors Emergency Relief Fund

toggle menu
toggle search form
Industry News   Drama League Opens Applications for Directors Emergency Relief Fund
By Dan Meyer
Apr 13, 2020
 
The initiative supports stage directors facing income loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Drama_League_Logo HR

The Drama League has opened applications for the Directors Emergency Relief Fund, which offers stage directors relief grants of up to $599 due to the loss of income during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“To us, we interpret ‘home’ as a place they can find respite, support, shelter, and care," said Artistic Director Gabriel Stelian-Shanks. “Providing these essential services is a task our staff and board are eager to provide to the community as we face and conquer this pandemic.”

Eligibility requirements and application materials are available at DramaLeague.org.

On March 30, the Drama League organization launched the Ghost Light campaign to fundraise for DERF. The organization also began its Stage Directors COVID-19 Impact Survey to get a detailed look at how the mass gathering ban and theatre shutdown have affected the industry.

While the theatres are closed, the League has kept its doors open by shifting existing programming to digital platforms, including two new online series.

Click Here for Playbill’s Theatre Coverage,
Resources, and More During
the Coronavirus Shutdown
RELATED:
Industry News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.