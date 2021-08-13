Dramarama, a New Comedy About High School Theatre Geeks, Arrives in Movie Theatres August 13

Check out the trailer for the coming-out, coming-of-age film featuring Nico Greetham and Anna Grace Barlow.

Dramarama, the feature film about a group of high school drama kids from writer-director Jonathan Wysocki, hits screens in a limited theatrical release August 13, followed by digital distribution from 1091 Pictures starting September 7. Check out the trailer above.

The coming-of-age comedy centers on Gene, who wants to come out of the closet to his theatre geek friends as they gather for a final murder mystery slumber party before they leave for college. Set in 1994 in Escondido, California, the film celebrates drama nerds and the intense friendships of youth.

Dramarama stars Nico Greetham (Newsies, Netflix's The Prom), Anna Grace Barlow, who originated the role of Alyssa in The Prom in Atlanta, Megan Suri (Netflix’s Never Have I Ever), Danielle Kay, Zak Henri, and Nick Pugliese in his feature debut.

The film is produced by Wysocki and Yue Wang, and executive-produced by Charles Herman-Wurmfeld. It received its world premiere at Outfest in August 2020.