Dramatists Guild Calls for Governmental Relief, Continues to Process Emergency Grants for Writers

The guild also urged theatres near confirmed cases of COVID-19 to postpone performances.

The Dramatists Guild has called for governmental relief for theatres and performers as public spaces are shuttered to contain the spread of COVID-19.

“We expect and demand a governmental response that provides sufficient public assistance in proportion to the damage being wrought,” the group said. The guild also reminded theatres to follow protocols and close doors, keeping both performers and audiences safe for the time being. Read the statement in its entirety here.

