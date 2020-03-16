Dramatists Guild Calls for Governmental Relief, Continues to Process Emergency Grants for Writers

The Dramatists Guild has called for governmental relief for theatres and performers as public spaces are shuttered to contain the spread of COVID-19.
“We expect and demand a governmental response that provides sufficient public assistance in proportion to the damage being wrought,” the group said. The guild also reminded theatres to follow protocols and close doors, keeping both performers and audiences safe for the time being. Read the statement in its entirety here.
During the shutdown, the Dramatists Guild Foundation will continue to process emergency grants for individual playwrights, composers, lyricists, and bookwriters in need of funds due to hardship or illness. “In the midst of this situation, DGF will be processing Emergency Grants based on severity of need, especially as it relates to COVID-19,” says DGF’s website, acknowledging the financial strain that continued social distancing will cause.
To learn more about emergency grants, visit DGF.org.