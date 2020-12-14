Dramatists Guild Foundation Will Present Write in the Dark to Support COVID-19 Relief Efforts

The evening will feature appearances by Michael R. Jackson, Heidi Schreck, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Stephen Sondheim, and more.

The Dramatists Guild Foundation will present a virtual COVID-19 relief benefit, titled Write in the Dark, December 21. The event will feature a lineup of theatre writers including Michael R. Jackson, Heidi Schreck, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Stephen Sondheim.

The 7 PM ET streaming event spotlights how writers have captured the cultural and societal zeitgeist in 2020. While free to watch, donations are encouraged to support DGF’s Emergency Grants program, which has distributed more than $1 million in immediate financial relief to dramatists this year.

Rounding out the lineup are Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon, Jordan Fisher, Joshua Henry, Sarah Jones, Nathan Lane, Tamika Lawrence, Caissie Levy, Melissa Li, Jim Parsons, Eliseo Romȧn, Jackie Sibblies Drury, and Kit Yan, along with appearances by DGF President Andrew Lippa and DGF Board Members Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, and Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Write in the Dark is presented by C. Graham Berwind, III, director of Spring Point Partners. The event is produced by DGF Board Member Eleni Gianulis, with Erich Bergen and Jeremy Leiner for 6W Entertainment.