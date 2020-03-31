Dramatists Play Service Launches New DPS on Air Series With John Cameron Mitchell, More

The series offers playwrights a chance to have their works seen by audiences around the world.

Dramatists Play Service has gone live with a new series, DPS on Air, which allows playwrights to have their works performed online for an audience. Check out Tony winner John Cameron Mitchell (Hedwig and the Angry Inch) perform his own work Forced above.

Other plays that currently available to watch on DPS’ YouTube and IGTV pages are Adam Szymkowicz’s Nerve, Christina Quintana’s Scissoring, and Kevin Armento’s Please Excuse My Dear Aunt Sally, featuring Molly Bernard (Younger). Additional playwrights and performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Formed in 1936 by a number of prominent playwrights and theater agents, Dramatists Play Service, Inc. was created to foster national opportunities for playwrights by publishing affordable editions of their plays and handling the performance rights to these works.

