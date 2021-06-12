Dreamgirls Concert Stars Audra McDonald, Lillias White, Heather Headley, More Reunite on Stars in the House June 12

By Andrew Gans
Jun 12, 2021
 
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, reunites cast members from the September 24, 2001, Actors Fund benefit concert of the Tony-nominated Tom Eyen-Henry Krieger musical Dreamgirls June 12.

Tony winners Lillias White, Audra McDonald, and Heather Headley, who played, respectively, Effie, Deena, and Lorrell, are joined by fellow castmates Darius DeHaas and Tamara Tunie, as well as Brenda Braxton, who co-directed and co-choreographed the benefit. Watch the stream above beginning at 8 PM ET.

READ: How Tony Winners Audra McDonald, Lillias White, and Heather Headley Came Together for 1 Night Only in Dreamgirls

Rudetsky was the musical director for the benefit concert, which raised over $1 million for The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House launched March 16 last year to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

