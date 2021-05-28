Dreamgirls Concert Stars Audra McDonald, Lillias White, Heather Headley, More to Reunite on Stars in the House

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, will reunite cast members from the September 24, 2001, Actors Fund benefit concert of the Tony-nominated Tom Eyen-Henry Krieger musical Dreamgirls June 5.

Tony winners Lillias White, Audra McDonald, and Heather Headley, who played, respectively, Effie, Deena, and Lorrell, will be joined by fellow castmates Darius DeHaas, Norm Lewis, and Tamara Tunie, as well as Brenda Braxton, who co-directed and co-choreographed the benefit. The stream will be available above that night at 8 PM ET.

Rudetsky was the musical director for the benefit concert, which raised over $1 million for The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House launched March 16 last year to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate.

