DreamWorks Theatricals and Music Theatre International Join Forces for Emerging Writers Program

The partnership will work with diverse teams to develop musical adaptations of DreamWorks Animation titles intended for the MTI catalog.

DreamWorks Theatricals and Music Theatre International, in partnership with NBCUniversal’s Global Talent Development & Inclusion team, have joined forces for the DreamWorks Theatricals/MTI Emerging Writers Program.

The new new partnership will identify diverse teams of librettists, composers, and lyricists to develop musical adaptations of DreamWorks Animation titles intended for the MTI catalog. The one-year paid program is open to individual writers and writing teams who can build upon the Studio’s commitment to tell stories that reflect the diversity of its audiences.

“For over 25 years, DreamWorks Animation has inspired, moved, and challenged audiences with some of the most beloved stories and characters of our time,” said Chris Herzberger, senior vice president of Universal Theatrical Group, who leads DreamWorks Theatricals, in a statement. “We are proud to commit this iconic catalog to the creativity, passion, and thrilling artistry of bookwriters, composers, and lyricists from historically underrepresented groups in the American theatre, and in partnership with our friends at MTI, look forward to supporting and empowering an exciting new generation of musical theatre talent.”

“MTI's Broadway Junior and TYA shows are often a young person's first exposure to musical theatre, whether as a performer or as an audience member. By pairing new talent with the appropriate material, we are aiming to match beloved stories with authentic voices who will adapt them for the youth market. Encouraging more diverse perspectives on the part of the authors who create these musicals is a positive way to connect with the performers and their audiences in a more meaningful way,” added Drew Cohen, president and CEO of MTI Worldwide.

Selected applicants will develop a DreamWorks Animation title for the stage, guided by DreamWorks Theatricals executives and industry ambassadors. The program also provides access to various industry professionals and agents via roundtable discussions, master classes, and individual meetings.

DreamWorks Theatricals, a division of Universal Theatrical Group, was established to develop and produce stage productions inspired by the studio's animated films, including Shrek The Musical, Madagascar, and the West End premiere of The Prince of Egypt. UTG has been represented on Broadway and the West End by Wicked, Billy Elliot, Bring It On: The Musical, and Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn.

Music Theatre International is one of the world's leading theatrical licensing agencies, granting theatres from around the world the rights to perform a selection of musicals from Broadway and beyond.

Applicants, who must be 18 or older, cannot have had their work produced on Broadway or the West End at any time and cannot have had their work produced Off-Broadway or at a major regional theatre within the last five years. Applications will be accepted in the fall. Click here for more information.