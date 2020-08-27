Drew Droege’s Happy Birthday Doug Heads to BroadwayHD

The solo show, produced by Michael Urie and Zach Laks, played SoHo Playhouse up until the theatre shutdown.

Happy Birthday Doug, a new solo show written and performed by comedian Drew Droege (Bright Colors and Bold Patterns), will stream on BroadwayHD beginning September 24. The play ran at SoHo Playhouse in a production produced by Michael Urie earlier this year, though its run was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tom DeTrinis directs the staging, with Jim Hansen helming the screen capture (filmed during quarantine). The Off-Broadway engagement was produced in association with Zach Laks. The play takes place in a wine bar as the title character celebrates his 41st birthday. Droege portrays a handful of gay men in attendance: friends, nightmares, exes, and even a ghost.

The streaming platform also hosts a filmed version of Droege’s previous Off-Broadway hit, Bright Colors and Bold Patterns. (Urie calls both "truthful, hilarious tours de force," adding, "I recommend a double feature!")

