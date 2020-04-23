Drew Gasparini Hosts Virtual Concert for We Aren’t Kids Anymore April 25

Cabaret & Concert News   Drew Gasparini Hosts Virtual Concert for We Aren’t Kids Anymore April 25
By Dan Meyer
Apr 23, 2020
 
The Playbill exclusive event will find Lilli Cooper, Raymond J. Lee, Bonnie Milligan, and Colton Ryan joining the composer to perform from his newly released song cycle.
Drew Gasparini We Aren't Kids Anymore Album Cover

Drew Gasparini will host a virtual concert of his new album We Aren’t Kids Anymore exclusively for Playbill April 25 at 7 PM ET. The evening will feature interviews with and performances from the LP’s vocalists Lilli Cooper (Tootsie), Raymond J. Lee (Soft Power), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), and Colton Ryan (Girl From The North Country). Viewers will be able to watch the whole event here.

We Aren’t Kids Anymore explores the realities of growing up all arenas of life: career, family. love, and more. As previously reported, the song cycle was released April 10 and will eventually be available to license for amateur and professional theatres via Concord Theatricals.

READ: Drew Gasparini Shares Behind-the-Scenes Stories and Anecdotes About New Album

The album features orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Goldner and Gasparini. Natalie Tenenbaum, Jake Goldbas, Gasparini, Geoff Countryman, and Goldner provide instrumentals. Goldner produces for Funky Butter Productions, along with Gasparini and Erica Rotstein. Bobbie Theodore and Jana Shea serve as executive producers.

