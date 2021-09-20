Drew McVety and Thom Sesma Will Star in A Sherlock Carol Off-Broadway

The new play by Mark Shanahan begins previews at New World Stages November 11.

A grown-up Tiny Tim turns to Sherlock Holmes to solve the peculiar death of Ebenezer Scrooge in the new holiday mystery A Sherlock Carol from Mark Shanahan. Previews begin November 11 at Off-Broadway's New World Stages prior to a November 22 opening.

The company will be led by Drew McVety (Billy Elliot, Spamalot) as Sherlock Holmes and Thom Sesma (Sweeney Todd, Pacific Overtures) as Ebenezer Scrooge, with Dan Domingues (The Tempest), Anissa Felix (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Tony nominee Isabel Keating (The Boy From Oz), and Mark Price (Mary Poppins, Chicago).

Shanahan also directs. Performances continue through January 2, 2022.

A Sherlock Carol is produced by Raymond Bokhour, McVety, and Fred Lassen for Fat Goose Productions, Laura Z. Barket for Theatre Nerd Productions, and executive-produced by Nathan Gehan and Jamison Scott for ShowTown Productions. ShowTown Theatricals is the general manager.