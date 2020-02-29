Drift, Starring Joe Pantoliano, Begins Off-Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
Off-Broadway News   Drift, Starring Joe Pantoliano, Begins Off-Broadway
By Olivia Clement
Feb 29, 2020
Buy Tickets to Drift
 
Set in the blue collar, urban landscape of the 1950’s, William Francis Hoffman's drama premieres at New World Stages.
Drift_New World Stage_Press Day_2020_HR
Joe Pantoliano Marc J. Franklin

Performances begin February 29 at New World Stages for the world premiere of Drift by William Francis Hoffman. Directed by Oscar-winning writer and director Bobby Moresco, the new drama tells the story of a family shattered by personal destruction.

Set in the blue collar, urban landscape of the 1950’s, Drift stars Emmy Award winner Joe Pantoliano (The Sopranos, Bad Boys For Life) with Patrick Brennan, Richard R. Henry, Mark Lotito, Alex Mickiewicz, and Griffin Osborne.

Drift is produced by Moresco, James Cahill, Joanna Cahill, Jack Kavanaugh, Leslie Kavanaugh, Kate Mott Morrow, and Karly Fischer.

The creative team includes scenic designer Edward T. Morris, costume designer Gina Ruiz, lighting designer Emily Clarkson, and sound designer Sean Hagerty. The world premiere features original composition by Rolfe Kent and casting by Pat McCorkle.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.