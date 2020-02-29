Drift, Starring Joe Pantoliano, Begins Off-Broadway

Set in the blue collar, urban landscape of the 1950’s, William Francis Hoffman's drama premieres at New World Stages.

Performances begin February 29 at New World Stages for the world premiere of Drift by William Francis Hoffman. Directed by Oscar-winning writer and director Bobby Moresco, the new drama tells the story of a family shattered by personal destruction.

Set in the blue collar, urban landscape of the 1950’s, Drift stars Emmy Award winner Joe Pantoliano (The Sopranos, Bad Boys For Life) with Patrick Brennan, Richard R. Henry, Mark Lotito, Alex Mickiewicz, and Griffin Osborne.

Drift is produced by Moresco, James Cahill, Joanna Cahill, Jack Kavanaugh, Leslie Kavanaugh, Kate Mott Morrow, and Karly Fischer.

The creative team includes scenic designer Edward T. Morris, costume designer Gina Ruiz, lighting designer Emily Clarkson, and sound designer Sean Hagerty. The world premiere features original composition by Rolfe Kent and casting by Pat McCorkle.