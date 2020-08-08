Due to Overwhelming Submission, Playbill’s Search for a Star Postpones Announcement of the Top 10

With over 2,500 self-tape auditions, the competition is tight.

Due to an overwhelming amount of submissions, Playbill will postpone the announcement of the Top 10 in the Search for a Star contest, sponsored by GEICO. The entry period closed at 11:59PM ET August 5. The Top 10 was slated to be announced the following week on August 12. However, submissions more than doubled in the last 48 hours of the contest and the Top 10 will now be announced August 20.

Playbill received a total of 2,658 submissions from hopefuls across the nation. Of these submissions, the panel of expert judges will choose only 10 to move on to the finals. On August 20, voting will open to the public on Playbill.com. Voting closes August 27.

The Top 10 will earn in-person auditions with: Tony-winning director Des McAnuff, as well as judges Hunter, Klemons, Trujillo, and Woodard, for consideration for their individual upcoming projects.

The contestant with the most votes will win the Grand Prize Package; the winner will be announced August 31.

Each week, our judges have watched hundreds of auditions. Thanks to The Growing Studio and Stewart/Whitley Casting, our judges include casting directors Benton Whitley, Duncan Stewart, and Sam Yabrow of Stewart/Whitley Casting (Hadestown, Chicago, The Great Comet), Drama Desk-winning performer, director, and choreographer Stephanie Klemons, who has appeared on Broadway in In The Heights, Bring It On, If/Then, and Hamilton; Olivier-nominated co-writer and co-director of SIX Lucy Moss; director Tamilla Woodard, currently the associate director of Broadway’s Hadestown and recently appointed the co-artistic director of Working Theater; director and choreographer JoAnn M. Hunter (School of Rock, Disaster!); and and Tony-winning choreographer Sergio Trujillo (Ain’t Too Proud).

The judges assess videos based on: vocal excellence, overall performing skill set, storytelling abilities, authenticity of self, individual artistry, passion, and originality.

One Grand Prize winner will receive:

• A one-on-one casting consultation with the casting office of Stewart/Whitley

• A one-on-one work session with Tony Award-winning director-choreographer Susan Stroman

• A Limitless Class Package from The Growing Studio: an all-access opportunity to work with musical theater and TV/film industry professionals online. This includes access to 30+ classes each week, including one-on-one time with casting directors and talent agents in New York, L.A. and the U.K. Resources include daily vocal warm-ups, movement and fitness, on-camera technique, audition technique, songwriting, and more.

• A guest appearance (interview and performance) on Playbill Live!

• A headshot photoshoot with Playbill’s staff photographer

• A blog feature with Acceptd

• A pair of tickets to a Broadway show of their choice* upon the re-opening of Broadway.

*All Broadway tickets subject to availability. Any production has the right to refuse access to tickets. Restrictions apply to two-part productions such as Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.



