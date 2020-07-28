Dulé Hill in Dutchman, The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity Reunion Coming to Play-PerView

toggle menu
toggle search form
Off-Broadway News   Dulé Hill in Dutchman, The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity Reunion Coming to Play-PerView
By Dan Meyer
Jul 28, 2020
 
The streamer's talk show The Debrief will also return with Tony nominee Marin Ireland.
Dulé Hill
Dulé Hill

A new slate of programming—including Dulé Hill, Jennifer Mudge, and Chris Myers reuniting for a virtual performance of Amiri Baraka's Dutchman—will be available on the theatre streaming site Play-PerView in August. Robert Barry Fleming directs the cast, who starred in the 2007 revival at Cherry Lane Theatre; streaming time is 7 PM ET August 8.

The original company of 2010 Pulitzer Prize finalist The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity by Kristoffer Diaz will also reunite August 15 at 7 PM ET. The dramedy debuted Off-Broadway in a 2010 Second Stage production, starring Usman Ally, Terence Archie, Desmin Borges, and Christian Litke. The reading is directed by Diaz.

Also scheduled is Tony nominee Marin Ireland (Reasons to Be Pretty, On The Exhale) for Play-PerView's talk show The Debrief, which returns July 31 at 3 PM on Instagram. Additional guests and a schedule will be announced shortly.

These titles join the previously announced RoosevElvis, which streams August 1. Knife to the Heart, starring Wendie Malick and Andrea Bowen, is available to watch on demand through July 30.

For more information click here.

Off-Broadway's The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity

Off-Broadway's The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity

Off-Broadway's Second Stage Theatre presents Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz's pro-wrestling drama, The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity. Read the Playbill.com story.

28 PHOTOS
Michael T. Weiss
Michael T. Weiss Joan Marcus
Christian Litke and Terence Archie
Christian Litke and Terence Archie Joan Marcus
Christian Litke and Terence Archie
Christian Litke and Terence Archie Joan Marcus
Usman Ally
Usman Ally Joan Marcus
Desmin Borges
Desmin Borges Joan Marcus
Michael T. Weiss and Terence Archie
Michael T. Weiss and Terence Archie Joan Marcus
Christian Litke and Michael T. Weiss
Christian Litke and Michael T. Weiss Joan Marcus
Desmin Borges and Terence Archie
Desmin Borges and Terence Archie Joan Marcus
Terence Archie
Terence Archie Joan Marcus
Desmin Borges and Terence Archie
Desmin Borges and Terence Archie Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Theatre Alternatives
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.