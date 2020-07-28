Dulé Hill in Dutchman, The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity Reunion Coming to Play-PerView

The streamer's talk show The Debrief will also return with Tony nominee Marin Ireland.

A new slate of programming—including Dulé Hill, Jennifer Mudge, and Chris Myers reuniting for a virtual performance of Amiri Baraka's Dutchman—will be available on the theatre streaming site Play-PerView in August. Robert Barry Fleming directs the cast, who starred in the 2007 revival at Cherry Lane Theatre; streaming time is 7 PM ET August 8.

The original company of 2010 Pulitzer Prize finalist The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity by Kristoffer Diaz will also reunite August 15 at 7 PM ET. The dramedy debuted Off-Broadway in a 2010 Second Stage production, starring Usman Ally, Terence Archie, Desmin Borges, and Christian Litke. The reading is directed by Diaz.

Also scheduled is Tony nominee Marin Ireland (Reasons to Be Pretty, On The Exhale) for Play-PerView's talk show The Debrief, which returns July 31 at 3 PM on Instagram. Additional guests and a schedule will be announced shortly.

These titles join the previously announced RoosevElvis, which streams August 1. Knife to the Heart, starring Wendie Malick and Andrea Bowen, is available to watch on demand through July 30.

For more information click here.

