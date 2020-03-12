Duncan Sheik and Kyle Jarrow’s Ghost Musical Whisper House Begins Off-Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
Off-Broadway News   Duncan Sheik and Kyle Jarrow’s Ghost Musical Whisper House Begins Off-Broadway
By Olivia Clement
Mar 12, 2020
 
The Civilians brings the haunted new piece to 59E59 Theaters beginning March 12.

Performances begin March 12 at 59E59 Theaters for The Civilians' production of Whisper House, a musical ghost story from Duncan Sheik and Kyle Jarrow, directed by Artistic Director Steve Cosson.

Set during the height of World War II, Whisper House follows a young boy who is sent to live with his Aunt Lily, and Yasuhiro, who works with her, on the remote coast of Maine. Once there, Christopher begins to hear strange music seeping through the walls. Is his imagination getting the better of him? Or are there ghosts here, warning of real danger?

The cast features Wyatt Cirbus as Christopher, Samantha Mathis as Lily, James Yaegashi as Yasuhiro, Jeb Brown as The Sheriff, and Molly Hager and Van Hughes, who each play ghosts.

Scheduled through April 19, Whisper House features set design by Alexander Dodge, lighting design by Jeff Croiter, costume design by Linda Cho, sound design by Ken Travis, props design by Danny Stafford, video design by Mark Holthusen, and special effects by Jeremy Chernick. Ryan Bourque is the fight choreographer, and the production stage manager is Geoff Boronda.

Inside Rehearsals for Duncan Sheik and Kyle Jarrow's Whisper House

Inside Rehearsals for Duncan Sheik and Kyle Jarrow's Whisper House

9 PHOTOS
Whisper House_Off-Broadway_Rehearsal Photos_2020_X_HR
Jeb Brown, Wyatt Cirbus, and Samantha Mathis Hunter Canning
Whisper House_Off-Broadway_Rehearsal Photos_2020_X_HR
Samantha Mathis Hunter Canning
Whisper House_Off-Broadway_Rehearsal Photos_2020_X_HR
Duncan Sheik Hunter Canning
Whisper House_Off-Broadway_Rehearsal Photos_2020_X_HR
Linda Cho, Alexander Dodge, and James Yaegashi Hunter Canning
Whisper House_Off-Broadway_Rehearsal Photos_2020_X_HR
Mark Holthusen, Samantha Mathis, and Steve Cosson Hunter Canning
Whisper House_Off-Broadway_Rehearsal Photos_2020_X_HR
Jeb Brown and Wyatt Cirbus Hunter Canning
Whisper House_Off-Broadway_Rehearsal Photos_2020_X_HR
Van Hughes and Hunter Arnold Hunter Canning
Whisper House_Off-Broadway_Rehearsal Photos_2020_X_HR
Molly Hager and Van Hughes Hunter Canning
Whisper House_Off-Broadway_Rehearsal Photos_2020_X_HR
Samantha Mathis and Molly Hager Hunter Canning
Share

Visit 59e59.org for tickets and more information.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.