Duncan Sheik and Kyle Jarrow’s Ghost Musical Whisper House Begins Off-Broadway

The Civilians brings the haunted new piece to 59E59 Theaters beginning March 12.

Performances begin March 12 at 59E59 Theaters for The Civilians' production of Whisper House, a musical ghost story from Duncan Sheik and Kyle Jarrow, directed by Artistic Director Steve Cosson.

Set during the height of World War II, Whisper House follows a young boy who is sent to live with his Aunt Lily, and Yasuhiro, who works with her, on the remote coast of Maine. Once there, Christopher begins to hear strange music seeping through the walls. Is his imagination getting the better of him? Or are there ghosts here, warning of real danger?

The cast features Wyatt Cirbus as Christopher, Samantha Mathis as Lily, James Yaegashi as Yasuhiro, Jeb Brown as The Sheriff, and Molly Hager and Van Hughes, who each play ghosts.

Scheduled through April 19, Whisper House features set design by Alexander Dodge, lighting design by Jeff Croiter, costume design by Linda Cho, sound design by Ken Travis, props design by Danny Stafford, video design by Mark Holthusen, and special effects by Jeremy Chernick. Ryan Bourque is the fight choreographer, and the production stage manager is Geoff Boronda.

Inside Rehearsals for Duncan Sheik and Kyle Jarrow's Whisper House Inside Rehearsals for Duncan Sheik and Kyle Jarrow's Whisper House 9 PHOTOS

Visit 59e59.org for tickets and more information.