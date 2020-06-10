Durango PlayFest Cancels 2020 Season

The week-long festival of new plays, held each summer in Colorado, will return in 2021.

Colorado's Durango PlayFest, a week-long festival of new plays held each year in August, has had to cancel its 2020 festival due to ongoing health and safety concerns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. In the video above, festival alumni prepared a special video message on behalf of PlayFest.

“While we’re disappointed that we’ve had to cancel the 2020 festival, we felt it was imperative to continue our mission of celebrating the creative work of playwrights,” Festival Director Felicia Lansbury Meyer shared in a statement. “The new landscape we are all learning to navigate presents challenges for theatre, as well as opportunities. We are committed to finding innovative ways to continue our mission year-round.”

The video message features Dan Lauria (The Wonder Years, Lombardi); Wendie Malick (Just Shoot Me, Dream On); Brett Dalton (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.); Kim Brockington (Guiding Light, Asunder); Mike Farrell (M*A*S*H); Laura Spencer (The Big Bang Theory, Bones); Jon Tenney (The Closer, Tombstone); Emily Swallow (Supernatural, The Mandalorian); Carla Gallo (Superbad, Undeclared); Andrew Leeds (Veep, Bones); Austin Cauldwell (Switched at Birth, Invisible); and Tatiana Wechsler (Oklahoma!, X: Or Betty Shabazz v. The Nation).

For more information visit durangoplayfest.org

