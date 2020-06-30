Dustin Hoffman Will Star in Broadway Revival of Our Town

By Dan Meyer
Jun 30, 2020
 
Bartlett Sher will direct the Scott Rudin production.
Dustin Hoffman
Dustin Hoffman Taniavolobueva/Shutterstock

Dustin Hoffman will tread the boards once more, taking on the Stage Manager in a Broadway revival of Thornton Wilder's Pulitzer Prize-winning Our Town. The staging comes from mega-producer Scott Rudin, with Bartlett Sher attached to direct (Sher recently helmed the Rudin-produced To Kill a Mockingbird).

Hoffman was last seen on the Main Stem as Shylock in the 1989 revival of The Merchant of Venice, for which he earned a Tony nomination. He opened the production months after winning an Oscar for his performance in Rain Man.

The production, Deadline reports, does not have any specific timeline or additional casting, given that the COVID-19 pandemic has kept Broadway shuttered through at least January 3, 2021.

Our Town is one of a handful of new productions announced since the shutdown, including Alice Childress’ Trouble in Mind from Roundabout Theatre Company. The Hugh Jackman- and Sutton Foster-led revival of The Music Man, also produced by Rudin, has moved its October opening to May of next year.

READ: Check the Statuses of Broadway Shows During the Coronavirus Shutdown

The 1938 play follows the inhabitants of a small New England town as they grow up, get married, and discover the beauty of life. It was most recently revived on Broadway in 2002, with Paul Newman as the Stage Manager.

