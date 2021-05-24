Dyllón Burnside, Keith David, Luke James, More to Star in Thoughts of a Colored Man on Broadway

By Dan Meyer
May 24, 2021
 
Keenan Scott II’s play will begin at the Golden Theatre in October.
Dyllón Burnside, Keith David, and Luke James

Casting and dates are set for the Broadway premiere of Keenan Scott II’s play Thoughts of a Colored Man. Previews will begin October 1 with an opening night set for October 31 at the production’s previously announced home, the John Golden Theatre.

Starring will be Pose breakout Dyllón Burnside, Tony nominees Keith David (Seven Guitars) and Forrest McClendon (The Scottsboro Boys), Luke James (Showtime’s The Chi), Bryan Terrell Clark (Hamilton), Da’Vinchi (Showtime’s Black Mafia Family), and Tristan “Mack” Wilds (HBO’s The Wire).

Tickets for the limited engagement will go on sale to the general public June 18 at 11 AM ET.

Keenan Scott II, Brian Moreland, and Steve H. Broadnax III Emilio Madrid-Kuser

Thoughts of a Colored Man explores a single day in the pulsing heart of Brooklyn, as seven Black men discover the extraordinary together. The play blends spoken word, slam poetry, rhythm, and humor to shine a light onto a tight-knit brotherhood, revealing their most triumphant selves.

Directed by Steve H. Broadnax III, Thoughts of a Colored Man includes music by Te’La and Brother Kamau, set design by Tony nominee Robert Brill, co-costume design by Tony nominee Toni-Leslie James and Devario D. Simmons, lighting design by Ryan O’Gara, projection design by Tony nominee Sven Ortel, and sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman. Calleri, Jensen, and David serve as casting directors for the production.

Thoughts of a Colored Man is produced by Brian Moreland, Ron Simons, Diana DiMenna, Samira Wiley, Sheryl Lee Ralph, The Shubert Organization, and The Nederlander Organization.

The play has previously been seen at Syracuse Stage and Baltimore Center Stage.

