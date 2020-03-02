Eddie Cooper and More Join Off-Broadway's Assassins, Now Extended at Classic Stage

toggle menu
toggle search form
Off-Broadway News   Eddie Cooper and More Join Off-Broadway's Assassins, Now Extended at Classic Stage
By Ryan McPhee
Mar 02, 2020
 
The John Doyle revival of the Stephen Sondheim-John Weidman musical also features Ethan Slater, Will Swenson, Judy Kuhn, and Brandon Uranowitz.
The_Craddle_Will_Rock_Classic_Stage_Company_Opening_Night_2019_HR
Eddie Cooper Russ Rowland

The full cast is now set for Classic Stage Company's upcoming revival of Assassins. As previously reported, the musical by Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman, directed by John Doyle, will begin at the Off-Broadway venue April 2.

Rounding out the company are newly announced Eddie Cooper (CSC's The Cradle Will Rock) as The Proprietor, as well as ensemble members Brad Giovanine, Bianca Horn, Whit K. Lee, Rob Morrison, Zell Steele Morrow, and Katrina Yaukey.

They join Ethan Slater as Lee Harvey Oswald/The Balladeer, Judy Kuhn as Sara Jane Moore, Steven Pasquale as John Wilkes Booth, Will Swenson as Charles Guiteau, Wesley Taylor as Giuseppe Zangara, Brandon Uranowitz as Leon Czolgosz, Adam Chanler-Berat as John Hinckley Jr., Tavi Gevinson as Squeaky Fromme, and Andy Grotelueschen as Samuel Byck.

Additionally, the staging will now run through June 7 instead of the previously announced May 17 (tickets for the added performances will go on sale March 10). Opening night is set for April 16.

20 Shows Stephen Sondheim Brought to Broadway

20 Shows Stephen Sondheim Brought to Broadway

40 PHOTOS
West Side Story Playbill - September 1958
West Side Story
West_Side_Story_Broadway_Production_Photo_1957_Carol Lawrence Fehl, Fred_HR.jpg
Carol Lawrence in West Side Story Fred Fehk/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Gypsy Playbill - Feb 1960
Gypsy
Ethel Merman (center) in Gypsy.
Ethel Merman in Gypsy Friedman-Abeles / The New York Public Library
A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum Playbill - July 1962
A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
Ernie Sabella, Jim Stanek, Nathan Lane, and cast in <i> A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum</i>
Ernie Sabella, Jim Stanek, Nathan Lane, and cast in A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum Joan Marcus
Anyone Can Whistle Playbill - April 1964
Anyone Can Whistle
James Frawley, Angela Lansbury and Arnold Soboloff in <i>Anyone Can Whistle</i>, 1964
James Frawley, Angela Lansbury, and Arnold Soboloff in Anyone Can Whistle Friedman-Abeles
Do I Hear a Waltz Playbill - Opening Night, March 1965
Do I Hear a Waltz?
Jack Manning , Madeleine Sherwood, Sergio Franchi and Elizabeth Allen in rehearsal for <i>Do I Hear a Waltz?</i>
Jack Manning , Madeleine Sherwood, Sergio Franchi, and Elizabeth Allen in Do I Hear a Waltz? Larry Fried
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.