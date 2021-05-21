Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley Confirmed to Star in New London Cabaret

The musical will be presented in a venue built specifically for the staging, fittingly titled the Kit Kat Club.

After a couple weeks of speculation, Ambassador Theatre Group and Underbelly confirmed that a starry new production of Cabaret is headed to London. Oscar, Tony, and Olivier winner Eddie Redmayne will take on the role of the Emcee in the Kander and Ebb musical, with stage and screen favorite Jessie Buckley as Sally Bowles.

The Rebecca Frecknall-directed production will open in November; exact dates and further casting will be announced later. Also yet to be revealed: specifics on its precise whereabouts. Frecknall teases a "bespoke home" for the staging, to be appropriately named the Kit Kat Club in honor of the venue at the center of the musical. The space will seat 550 audience members.

The creative team will include set and costume designer Tom Scutt, choreographer Julia Cheng, musical director Jennifer Whyte, lighting designer Isabella Byrd, and sound designer Nick Lidster. Casting is by Stuart Burt, with Jordan Fein serving as associate director.

Redmayne won both a Tony and Olivier Award in 2010 for his work in the John Logan play Red. Five years later, he'd go on to win an Oscar for The Theory of Everything; he was also nominated the subsequent year for The Danish Girl. He is no stranger to the role of the Emcee, having taken on the part, which was made famous by Joel Grey, in a 2001 Edinburgh Fringe production.

Buckley, a breakout star from the musical theatre competition series I'd Do Anything, returns to the U.K. stage after appearing in A Little Night Music. Most recently, she starred in the National Theatre's filmed presentation of Romeo and Juliet. Her additional screen credits include Wild Rose, I'm Thinking of Ending Things, and Judy.

READ: Judy Standout Jessie Buckley on Playing Judy Garland's Guardian Angel, Bonding With Renée Zellweger, More

“It’s such a privilege to have the opportunity to direct Cabaret, a show that has always been dear to my heart," Frecknall said. "It’s thrilling to be able to approach this classic and important musical at a time when its themes and atmosphere feel so contemporary and resonant. I’m in awe of my incredible creative team who have come together to create a bold new production."

For more information, visit KitKat.Club.