Eden Espinosa, Andréa Burns, Mary Testa, More Will Star in The Gardens of Anuncia at The Old Globe

The musical, inspired by the life of director-choreographer Graciela Daniele, begins September 10.

Stage favorites Eden Espinosa, Andréa Burns, Mary Testa, and more will star in The Gardens of Anuncia at The Old Globe. After being previously announced for the 2019-2020 season, the production will now begin September 10 in San Diego, California.

The musical is inspired by Graciela Daniele, a 2020 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre recipient, who directs and choreographs the production. As Anuncia tends to the garden of her country house, she looks back on her girlhood in Juan Perón’s Argentina and pays homage to the family of women whose sacrifices allowed her to become an artist.

The full cast for features Enrique Acevedo as That Man, Andréa Burns as Tía (Lucia), Eden Espinosa as Mamí (Carmen), John Herrera as Grandfather, Carmen Roman as Older Anuncia, Tally Sessions as The Deer, Mary Testa as Granmama (Magdalena), and Kalyn West as Younger Anuncia. Rehearsal stand-ins are Summer Broyhill and Joz Vammer.

Tony nominee Michael John LaChiusa (The Wild Party) wrote the book, music, and lyrics for the show. The creative team for the world premiere includes co-choreography by Alex Sanchez, scenic design by Mark Wendland, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Jules Fisher + Peggy Eisenhauer, sound design by Drew Levy, orchestrations by Michael Starobin, music direction by Deborah Abramson, casting by Tara Rubin, CSA and Xavier Rubiano, CSA, and production stage management by Anjee Nero.