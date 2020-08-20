Eden Espinosa, Francis Jue, and Cody Renard Richard Set for Town Hall on Theatre Job Availability During Pandemic and Beyond

The discussion, moderated by Mo Brady, is presented by Broadway for Biden and Broadway Podcast Network.

Broadway for Biden’s inaugural Town Hall event will stream August 23 at 2 PM ET, produced by the Broadway Podcast Network. The conversation, moderated by The Ensemblist Mo Brady featuring Eden Espinosa (Wicked, Lempicka), Francis Jue (Madam Secretary, Soft Power), and stage manager Cody Renard Richard (Hamilton, Freestyle Love Supreme), will spotlight job opportunities and unemployment within the theatrical community—as well as their perspectives on how the Biden-Harris platform can address these issues during the global health crisis. A video of the pre-recorded discussion will stream at BPN.fm and remain online after. Broadway for Biden is a newly formed online community of professional theatre makers, students, and Broadway fans to raise awareness on key issues in the 2020 presidential election, increase voter turnout, and raise funds for the Joe Biden and Kamala Harris campaign. The leadership team is comprised of Halle Morse, Jeff Metzler, Julie Boardman, and Nolan Doran. Its field team was created by Dimitri Moise and is led by Flora Stamatiades, Josh Daniel, Matt DiCarlo, Stephanie Israelson, and Roxanne Quilty. Tyler Mount serves as head of digital strategy. For more information, visit BroadwayforBiden.com.