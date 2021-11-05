Eden Espinosa Will Offer London Concert in 2022

The Wicked and Falsettos star will play Cadogan Hall.

Eden Espinosa, who played Trina in the national tour of Falsettos, will go it solo at London's Cadogan Hall next year.

The actor, whose Broadway credits include Wicked, Rent, and Brooklyn, will play the famed concert hall April 8, 2022. Attendees can expect an evening of music, laid-back dialogue, and off-the-cuff stories. The Broadway favorite will also take requests.

Espinosa also originated the role of Sadie Thompson in the world premiere of Rain and Mamí in the world premiere of The Gardens of Anuncia at the Old Globe. She portrayed Eva Peron in TPAC and Studio Tenn’s production of Evita. In 2017 she toured Denmark and London playing Emma Borden in the rock musical Lizzie. She played Mary Flynn in Maria Friedman's production of Merrily We Roll Along at Boston's Huntington Theatre and was Daniela in The Kennedy Center’s In the Heights. She also recently originated the role of Tamara De Lempicka in the world premiere of Lempicka at Williamstown Theatre Festival.

The upcoming concert is produced by Fourth Wall Live, which specializes in bringing Broadway artists to the U.K.; previous concerts include evenings with Keala Settle, Laura Benanti, Sierra Boggess, Kelli O'Hara, Chita Rivera, Laura Michelle Kelly, Megan Hilty, Tituss Burgess, Shoshana Bean, Jeremy Jordan, Matthew Morrison, Erich Bergen, Julia Murney, and Cynthia Erivo (who will eventually join Espinosa, Bean, and Murney in the ranks of Elphabas).

For ticket information click here.

