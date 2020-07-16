Edie Falco, Michael McKean, More Reunite for a Virtual Reading of The True July 16

By Dan Meyer
Jul 16, 2020
 
The New Group presents Sharr White's political drama online following its 2018 staging.
Michael McKean and Edie Falco Monique Carboni

Emmy winner and Tony nominee Edie Falco, Broadway alums Michael McKean and Peter Scolari, and more stars from The New Group's world premiere staging of The True by Sharr White reunite July 16 for a virtual reading of the political drama.

Joining the trio are original cast members Austin Cauldwell, Glenn Fitzgerald, John Pankow, and Tracy Shayne. Scott Elliott returns as director.

Falco (The Sopranos, Nurse Jackie) stars as Dorothea "Polly” Noonan, the blunt, profane, decades-long defender of Albany’s Democratic Party. The True is billed as an intimate portrait of the bounds of love, loyalty, and female power in the male-dominated world of 1977 patronage politics.

Click here for tickets to the reading. Ten percent of proceeds benefit Girl be Heard, which develops, amplifies, and celebrates the voices of girls and young women through socially conscious theatre-making.

The True debuted September 20, 2018, at the Signature Center in Pershing Square. Check out photos from the production below.

The New Group's world-premiere production of Sharr White’s The True opened Off-Broadway September 20.

Michael McKean, Edie Falco, and Peter Scolari Monique Carboni
Michael McKean and Edie Falco Monique Carboni
Edie Falco and Glenn Fitzgerald Monique Carboni
Peter Scolari, Austin Cauldwell, and Edie Falco Monique Carboni
Edie Falco and Peter Scolari Monique Carboni
Edie Falco and Michael McKean Monique Carboni
Edie Falco, Michael McKean, and Peter Scolari Monique Carboni
John Pankow and Edie Falco Monique Carboni
