Edmund Donovan Joins Lynn Nottage's Clyde’s on Broadway

The previously announced Uzo Aduba, Ron Cephas Jones, Reza Salazar, and Kara Young round out the cast.

Edmund Donovan will head to Broadway this fall in Lynn Nottage’s latest play Clyde’s. He completes a cast that also includes the previously announced Uzo Aduba, Ron Cephas Jones, Reza Salazar, and Kara Young.

Donovan was most recently seen in Greater Clements at Lincoln Center Theater, for which he won Drama Desk, Lucille Lortel, Outer Critics Circle, and Obie Awards. Previous theatre credits include Lewiston/Clarkston, The Snow Geese, and Dragon: 1.

Clyde’s follows a truck stop sandwich shop that offers its formerly incarcerated kitchen staff a shot at redemption. The play is scheduled to begin previews November 3 ahead of a November 22 opening at Second Stage's Broadway home, the Hayes Theater. Kate Whoriskey directs.

Serving on the creative team are scenic designer Takeshi Kata, costume designer Jennifer Moeller, lighting designer Christopher Akerlind, sound designer Justin Ellington, and composer Justin Hicks. Casting is by The Telsey Office.

The Second Stage production is supported by the Art for Justice Fund, a sponsored project of Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors, and by Terry and Bob Lindsay, with additional support provided by American Express.