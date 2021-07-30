Educational Theatre Association Awards More Than $40,000 in Scholarships to Theatre Students

The arts education advocacy organization honored students from 11 states with the educational funding.

The Educational Theatre Association has announced the recipients of their 2021 scholarships, representing more than $40,000 in educational funding for theatre students from 11 states. The scholarships are available to members of the International Thespian Society, an honor society for high school theatre students run by EdTA.

The Dr. Kenny D. Hasija Scholarship, which supports applicants from historically underrepresented groups in the theatre industry, went to Sarah Long of Bridgeland High School in Cypress, Texas; Trinity Joseph of Patapsco High School and Center for the Arts in Dundalk, Maryland; and Imani Okwuosa of Heritage High School in Conyers, Georgia. Madison Crick of O'Connor High School in Helotes, Texas takes the Christopher L. Hunt Scholarship, named on behalf of the late former EdTA marketing director and given to Thespians planning careers in theatre business or marketing. The EdTA President's Leadership Scholarship was awarded to Jeyna Lynn Gonzalez, a former Thespian officer from J.R. Arnold High School in Panama City Beach, Florida; and Rosanna Gao, an International Thespian officer from William A. Shine - Great Neck South High School in Great Neck, New York. Charlotte Perez of Bowling Green High School in Bowling Green, Ohio, receives the EdTA Board of Directors Scholarship. All four scholarships include $1,000 cash awards.

The Melba Day Henning Scholarship, which awards $3,000 to an undergraduate student currently enrolled in full-time theatre education study at an accredited college university, was given to Audrey Burgoon, formerly of Salina Central High School in Salina, Kansas.

Nazarene Campodonico of Salen High School in Salem, Georgia receives the Michael Peitz Leadership Scholarship, which includes a $1,500 award.

Five $1,000 training scholarships were awarded by the Princess Grace Foundation, a new initiative announced earlier this year, to Laila Carter of North Oconee High School in Bogart, Georgia; Dane Lackey of Marble Falls High School in Marble Falls, Texas; Emma Stellmach of Brownsburg High School in Brownsburg, Indiana; Jacki Vellandi of Orange County School of the Arts in Santa Ana, California; and Caroline Yim of Juanita High School in Kirkland, Washington.

Grace Sorenson received the Amy Bennett Musical Theatre Scholarship, a $2,500 prize awarded to a student planning to study musical theatre at a college or conservatory.

For more information on the Educational Theatre Association and the International Thespian Society, visit SchoolTheatre.org.